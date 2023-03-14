Boise woman found guilty of felony crimes for her involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Mia Maldonado The Idaho Statesman

A 55-year-old Idaho woman was found guilty of crimes in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

A jury convicted Yvonne St Cyr, of Boise, of two felony counts of obstructing and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

St Cyr was also found guilty of four misdemeanor charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol building.

A mob of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the Capitol building, attacking law enforcement officers, as Congress certified the results of the 2020 presidential election. At least seven died in connection with the insurrection, including officers who died by suicide, according to a bipartisan Senate report.

According to the news release, St Cyr traveled to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to Jan. 6 to attend former President Donald Trump’s rally. After leaving the rally, she joined a crowd of rioters occupying the west plaza of the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents indicated that between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., St Cyr was part of the group of rioters who broke through the police line, forcing officers to retreat to the tunnel in the lower west terrace.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, St Cyr pushed forward the crowd, moving into the tunnel and was forcibly ejected. She then repeatedly yelled, “Push!” as other rioters attempted to move past the police officers.

Evidence showed she crawled through a broken window into Senate office space, according to the news release, where she said she was looking for a place to charge her phone.

According to court documents, St Cyr live-streamed a video that was later posted to Facebook and other social media platforms documenting the riot. The video showed the destruction of an office window from within the Capitol. St Cyr also filmed herself standing in the window and shouting at the crowd.

St Cyr’s sentencing is scheduled on June 9.

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. attorney’s office said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call (800) CALL-FBI or (800) 225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.