Gonzaga’s Drew Timme makes AP All-American Second Team for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has been named to the Associated Press All-American Second Team.

Timme was one of five players chosen to the Second Team on Tuesday, joining a pair of Pac-12 standouts, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis, along with Penn State’s Jalen Pickett and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

The AP All-America First Team was comprised of Purdue’s Zach Edey, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson.

Third Team selections included Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Kansas State’s Marquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, Iowa’s Kris Murray and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.

It’s the second All-American selection within the last week for Gonzaga’s Timme, who was named a Sporting News First Team All-American last Tuesday. Timme is still up for three national player of the year awards and he’s a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, given to college basketball’s top power forward.

Timme was the leading scorer in the West Coast Conference, averaging 20.9 points per gamer while ranking second with a field goal percentage of 62.4%. The senior earned WCC Player of the Year honors alongside Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski, becoming the first player to win the award in back to back years since former GU guard Blake Stepp.

Timme became Gonzaga’s career scoring leader in last week’s WCC title game against Saint Mary’s, surpassing Frank Burgess’ mark of 2,196 points.

With the Bulldogs opening March Madness this week against Grand Canyon in Denver, Timme will look to build on multiple NCAA Tournament records he already holds.

The Texas native is already Gonzaga’s leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament with 204 points and he also owns records for field goals made (80), attempted (130) and free throws made (43). Timme would need just eight rebounds in Denver this week to pass Casey Calvary in that category.

Timme, Strawther named All-District

Timme was joined by teammate Julian Strawther on the NABC (National Associated of Basketball Coaches) All-District Team on Tuesday.

Timme was named First Team All-District 9 while Strawther made the Second Team. It’s Timme’s third time earning all-district honors after he made the Second Team in 2021 and First Team last season. Strawther made the cut for the first time this season.

All-district honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across the NCAA Division I landscape.

Three fellow WCC standouts joined Timme on the First Team, including Santa Clara’s Podziemski, Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney and Loyola Marymount guard Cam Shelton. UC Davis’ Elijah Pepper also made the team.

The Second Team consisted of Gonzaga’s Strawther, UC Santa Barbara’s Ajay Mitchell, UC Riverside’s Zyon Pullin, San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz and Long Beach State’s Lassina Traore.