Mild weather a ‘welcome break’ as spring approaches in Spokane

After last week’s snowstorms, the weather forecast looks mild and mostly clear in the Inland Northwest for the last few days of winter.

“We’re not anticipating any big snowstorms, at least in the Spokane area, over the next week,” said Ken Daniels, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

The city is looking at high temperatures in the mid-40s Wednesday, warming into the mid-50s by the weekend. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

The skies should be mostly sunny or partly cloudy at least through Friday. There will be a chance of rain, and snow at higher elevations, Sunday and Monday.

“It is a welcome break to the active weather we have been having as of late,” Daniels said.