News >  Pacific NW

Mild weather a ‘welcome break’ as spring approaches in Spokane

March 14, 2023 Updated Tue., March 14, 2023 at 4:53 p.m.

Master Gardener Tim Stiess, along with his dog, Bollo, had spring on their minds Tuesday near the corner of Park Place and Stevens Street in Spokane. Stiess went about repotting plants in his front yard for the Master Gardener Garden Fair and Plant Sale to be held April 28-29 by appointment only at the WSU Extension on 222 N. Havana St. The website is mgfsc.org. Stiess claims he has declared "with all my powers" that spring has arrived. He will grow corn, tomatoes, squash beans and peas in his garden this summer. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

After last week’s snowstorms, the weather forecast looks mild and mostly clear in the Inland Northwest for the last few days of winter.

“We’re not anticipating any big snowstorms, at least in the Spokane area, over the next week,” said Ken Daniels, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane. 

The city is looking at high temperatures in the mid-40s Wednesday, warming into the mid-50s by the weekend. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.  

The skies should be mostly sunny or partly cloudy at least through Friday. There will be a chance of rain, and snow at higher elevations, Sunday and Monday. 

“It is a welcome break to the active weather we have been having as of late,” Daniels said. 

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

