The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
29°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

March 14, 2023 Updated Tue., March 14, 2023 at 3:44 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB

4 p.m.: WBC: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic FS1

7 p.m.: WBC: USA vs. Colombia FS1

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

4 p.m.: UCF at Florida ESPN2

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Cincinnati ESPN2

8 p.m.: UC Irvine at Oregon ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland ESPN

7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Golf, women’s

10 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Colorado at Toronto TNT

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TNT

Soccer, men’s, English Premier League

12:30 p.m.: Brentford vs. Southampton USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, men’s, NCAA Tournament

3:30 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Nevada vs. Arizona State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.