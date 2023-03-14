On the Air
March 14, 2023 Updated Tue., March 14, 2023 at 3:44 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
10:05 a.m.: Spring training: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
4 p.m.: WBC: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic FS1
7 p.m.: WBC: USA vs. Colombia FS1
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
4 p.m.: UCF at Florida ESPN2
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Cincinnati ESPN2
8 p.m.: UC Irvine at Oregon ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland ESPN
7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Golf, women’s
10 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Colorado at Toronto TNT
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis TNT
Soccer, men’s, English Premier League
12:30 p.m.: Brentford vs. Southampton USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, men’s, NCAA Tournament
3:30 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Nevada vs. Arizona State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
