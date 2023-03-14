Prep roundup: Elijah Reeves leads CV soccer past NC; Pullman boys top Ridgeline
March 14, 2023 Updated Tue., March 14, 2023 at 10:33 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup on Tuesday’s nonleague high school sports action for Greater Spokane League teams.
Boys soccer
Pullman 1, Ridgeline 0: Carlenn Dollin scored the lone goal and the visiting Greyhounds (2-1) beat the Falcons (1-1) .
Central Valley 1, North Central 0 (OT): Elijah Reeves scored the deciding goal in overtime and the Bears (3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1) .
Baseball
Kennewick 10, Ridgeline 0: Conner Salsbury had two hits, including a double, and the Lions (1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1) . Brennan Stevenson and Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with two hits apiece.
Richland 1-9, Mt. Spokane 0-2: Rayce Reeves and Ben Lehman had two hits apiece and the Bombers (4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-2) in the first game of doubleheader.
John Corbin had three hits and the Bombers completed the sweep . Braden Morris and Brayten Ayers led Mt. Spokane with two hits apiece.
Medical Lake 12-5, Connell 1-6: Luke Dickey and Griffin Marshall threw a combined no-hitter and the visiting Cardinals (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-1) in the second game of a doubleheader. Griffin Marshall led Medical Lake with two hits and two RBIs.
Chiawana 17, Lewis and Clark 4: The Riverhawks (1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1) . Details were unavailable.
Fastpitch softball
Southridge 10, Cheney 3: The Suns (1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) . Details were unavailable.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.