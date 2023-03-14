The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Elijah Reeves leads CV soccer past NC; Pullman boys top Ridgeline

March 14, 2023 Updated Tue., March 14, 2023 at 10:33 p.m.

By Breckin Page

From staff reports

Roundup on Tuesday’s nonleague high school sports action for Greater Spokane League teams.

Boys soccer 

Pullman 1, Ridgeline 0: Carlenn Dollin scored the lone goal and the visiting Greyhounds (2-1) beat the Falcons (1-1) .

Central Valley 1, North Central 0 (OT): Elijah Reeves scored the deciding goal in overtime and the Bears (3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1) .

Baseball

Kennewick 10, Ridgeline 0: Conner Salsbury had two hits, including a double, and the Lions (1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1) . Brennan Stevenson and Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with two hits apiece.

Richland 1-9, Mt. Spokane 0-2: Rayce Reeves and Ben Lehman had two hits apiece and the Bombers (4-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-2) in the first game of doubleheader.

John Corbin had three hits and the Bombers completed the sweep . Braden Morris and Brayten Ayers led Mt. Spokane with two hits apiece.

Medical Lake 12-5, Connell 1-6: Luke Dickey and Griffin Marshall threw a combined no-hitter and the visiting Cardinals (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in the first game of a doubleheader. 

The Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-1) in the second game of a doubleheader. Griffin Marshall led Medical Lake with two hits and two RBIs.

Chiawana 17, Lewis and Clark 4: The Riverhawks (1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1) . Details were unavailable.

Fastpitch softball

Southridge 10, Cheney 3: The Suns (1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) . Details were unavailable.

