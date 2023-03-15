A St. Patrick’s day with corned beef and whiskey

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

It’s the luck of the Irish for the Coeur d’Alene Resort that St. Patrick’s Day falls upon a Friday. However, there’s nothing lucky about the Irish Whiskey Dinner that the team from Beverly’s has assembled.

“We try to deliver a healthy but delicious experience,” sous chef Taylor Wolters said. “It’s a collaborative effort that we believe will work out well.”

The impressive six-course dinner sold out quickly. That’s hardly surprising after a glance at the menu.

Soda bread and aged Irish Cheddar are batting leadoff. Pickled vegetable relish and whole grain mustard are options as a spread. Irish Buck, which is comprised of Bushmills Irish whiskey and ginger beer with rosemary and lime, is the initial libation.

And the first eyebrow raiser is the Scotch egg, which is comprised of spring asparagus, bacon lardon and hollandaise.

“The Scotch eggs are popular since they’re so good and there’s a nostalgia factor for many people,” Wolters said. “It’s a joy to prepare the Scotch eggs.”

Beverly’s sommelier Justine Recor is a big fan of Wolter’s Scotch eggs. “They’re a favorite of mine but I have to say that Taylor is being so humble when it comes to what he does with our Scotch eggs since they’re so hard to pull off,” Recor said. ”Scotch eggs are hard to make but that’s how it is with some of what is on this menu. It’s worth the effort that our team has put in. “

Recor pairs the Scotch eggs with a Jameson Redbreast 12 year.

The third course is cold smoked salmon with steelhead trout roe, corned cabbage and whiskey vinaigrette. A Jameson Redbreast 15 year will complement the serving.

Lamb sausage with braised leek and potato leek emulsion will follow. Jameson Black Barrel will be served.

Corned beef short rib with root vegetables, colcannon potatoes with beef jus is the main event.

“It has to be corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day,” Wolters said. “It can just be brisket. We dress up the corned beef. We make it fun and delectable. We’re going with the short rib with some very nice components.”

A Guinness-walnut brownie rounds out the dinner. Whiskey caramel ice cream is a perfect complement.

“Who doesn’t like beer and chocolate,” Wolters said. “It’s a fun finale, particularly with the whiskey caramel ice cream.”

Recor has a challenge to not overpower the food with whiskey. “We’re aware of that and there are structural components that soften the alcohol so you can still enjoy dinner to the fullest extent,” Recor said. “We have it down so it’s a great experience with the food and drink.”

And then there is the atmosphere, which is ideal with a view of the lake with the sun setting at 6:55 p.m. Friday. “With the sun going down and the lake and the candles, it’s going to be a memorable night for everyone that comes out,” Wolters said. “We’re about making this event special in every way.”

The next similar event for Beverly’s is the “Raid the Cellar Wine” dinner set for 6 p.m. March 31. It’s an evening of hand-selected wine and chef-curated cuisine. Wolters and fellow chef Jim Barrett have created a six-course menu featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients complemented with unique flavors of wines chosen by Recor. Tickets are $100 per person.

“It’s a great price point and experience,” Wolters said. “With spring on the horizon, people will want to come out more and we want to give them a reason to come in and experience what we’re putting together.”