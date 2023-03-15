Family, police searching for 20-year-old Spokane man who went missing this month

Spokane police and loved ones are searching for a 20-year-old man who was last seen earlier this month in the Gonzaga University area.

Joseph Kamau was last seen sometime after midnight March 3, according to Spokane police Officer Jacquelyn Valencia.

Annie Kamau said her son’s apartment door was unlocked, his phone and car keys were in the residence, but Joseph Kamau was not there when family checked on him nearly two weeks ago. She said one of the apartment windows was broken and blood was near it.

She said Joseph Kamau lives near Division Street and Baldwin Avenue and works at McDonald’s.

Annie Kamau and family members posted missing person flyers in downtown Spokane and near his apartment last week.

“I just want my son home and we love him, and he knows that we love him,” Annie Kamau said.

Cathy Kaniu, a family friend, said Joseph Kamau is a good person and his disappearance is “shocking.”

Police are investigating. Those with information on Joseph Kamau’s whereabouts can call or text Annie Kamau at (201) 932-9285. The poster also lists (678) 267-0085 as a number to call or text with information.

Joseph Kamau was born in Georgia and raised in Kenya before moving to Spokane as a youth, according to a 2019 Spokesman-Review story. He graduated from Shadle Park High School.