Gonzaga point guard Kaylynne Truong is AP All-American honorable mention

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

STANFORD, Calif. – As it turned out, Gonzaga point guard Kaylynne Truong had no trouble making the adjustment from backup to starter.

Two weeks after being named West Coast Conference Player of the Year, the senior from Houston was named Wednesday as an Associated Press All-American honorable mention selection.

The honor was the first for Truong.

“I feel honored and just very grateful for everyone who has supported me throughout the season,” Truong said Wednesday from Stanford, California, where Gonzaga is preparing for Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Ole Miss.

The seventh GU player to earn Associated Press honors, Truong joins Shannon Mathews (2005), Stephanie Hawk (2007), Courtney Vandersloot (2009, 2010, 2011), Haiden Palmer (2014), Jill Townsend (2021) and Jenn Wirth (2021), all of whom were selected honorable mention during their respective seasons.

Truong is averaging five assists a game to rank first in the WCC and 32nd in the country. She has recorded 160 assists, good for 29th in the nation.

Truong has scored in double figures in 28 games and has made 93 3-pointers to break the single-season record of 90 set by Jessica Malone in 2001-02. She is averaging 16.1 points while shooting 42% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

The only WCC representative on the AP All-American team, Truong also had 51 steals.

The first team included Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Caitlin Clark of Iowa, Maddy Siegrist of Villanova, Angel Reese of LSU and Mackenzie Holmes of Indiana.