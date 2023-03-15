The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police investigating after two men found dead in Browne’s Addition apartment

March 15, 2023 Updated Wed., March 15, 2023 at 5:24 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Spokane police are investigating after two men were discovered dead Sunday morning in an apartment in Browne’s Addition.

Spokane police were dispatched to the apartment, 2026 Fourth Ave., at about 8:30 a.m. where they located the two men. One of them was about 45, but the other was older, police said.

The two men were said to have arrived at the residence on Saturday at about 6 p.m. and were drinking beer that night, according to a witness. Another witness said the two men used cocaine at about 10 p.m. Witnesses said there was no assault or violence at the house that night or on the previous night.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety