The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Lake City post Blake Buchanan named Idaho Gatorade boys basketball player of the year

March 15, 2023 Updated Wed., March 15, 2023 at 9:39 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Honors: Lake City post Blake Buchanan was named the Idaho Gatorade boys basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-11 Virginia signee led the Timberwolves to a 26-0 record and an Idaho 5A State title. He averaged 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

All-stars: The Washington I Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star games will be held Saturday at Curtis HS in University Place.

  • Unified Game, 10 a.m.
  • Futures Game, 11 a.m.
  • 1B vs. 2B, 1 p.m.
  • 1A vs. 2A, 3 p.m.
  • 3A vs. 4A, 5 p.m.

Local players: 4A: Jamil Miller (Gonzaga Prep). 3A: Maverick Sanders (Mt. Spokane). 2A: Jaedyn Brown (Pullman). 2B: Tennessee Rainwater (Davenport), Brenick Soliday (Davenport), Chase Galbreath (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague). 1B: Smokey Abrahamson (Wellpinit), David Wynecoop III (Wellpinit). Futures: Eli Williams (North Central), Dylan Skaife (Ferris).

The games will be streamed by HudlTV (teamsports1.com/high school).

Girls basketball

The Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA) senior all-star games are Saturday at King’s HS in Seattle.

  • 1B vs. 2B, 2 p.m.
  • 1A vs. 2A, 4 p.m.
  • 3A vs. 4A, 6 p.m.

Local players: 4A: Autumn Agnew (Central Valley), Lucy Lynn (Gonzaga Prep). 3A: Natalie Braun (Mead), Teayona Hoard (Mead). 1A: Coach KC Ahrens (Deer Park), Jaycee Goldsmith (Freeman). 2B: Coach Jordan Holmes (Colfax), Jaisha Gibb (Colfax). 1B: Grace Nelson (Odessa).

Boys soccer

Ferris 3, Rogers 0: Mohaimen Alsabahi scored a second-half insurance marker and the Saxons (2-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 10, Lake City 6: Grant Yost went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs out of the leadoff spot and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports