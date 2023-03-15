Prep roundup: Lake City post Blake Buchanan named Idaho Gatorade boys basketball player of the year

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Honors: Lake City post Blake Buchanan was named the Idaho Gatorade boys basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-11 Virginia signee led the Timberwolves to a 26-0 record and an Idaho 5A State title. He averaged 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

All-stars: The Washington I Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star games will be held Saturday at Curtis HS in University Place.

Unified Game, 10 a.m.

Futures Game, 11 a.m.

1B vs. 2B, 1 p.m.

1A vs. 2A, 3 p.m.

3A vs. 4A, 5 p.m.

Local players: 4A: Jamil Miller (Gonzaga Prep). 3A: Maverick Sanders (Mt. Spokane). 2A: Jaedyn Brown (Pullman). 2B: Tennessee Rainwater (Davenport), Brenick Soliday (Davenport), Chase Galbreath (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague). 1B: Smokey Abrahamson (Wellpinit), David Wynecoop III (Wellpinit). Futures: Eli Williams (North Central), Dylan Skaife (Ferris).

The games will be streamed by HudlTV (teamsports1.com/high school).

Girls basketball

The Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA) senior all-star games are Saturday at King’s HS in Seattle.

1B vs. 2B, 2 p.m.

1A vs. 2A, 4 p.m.

3A vs. 4A, 6 p.m.

Local players: 4A: Autumn Agnew (Central Valley), Lucy Lynn (Gonzaga Prep). 3A: Natalie Braun (Mead), Teayona Hoard (Mead). 1A: Coach KC Ahrens (Deer Park), Jaycee Goldsmith (Freeman). 2B: Coach Jordan Holmes (Colfax), Jaisha Gibb (Colfax). 1B: Grace Nelson (Odessa).

Boys soccer

Ferris 3, Rogers 0: Mohaimen Alsabahi scored a second-half insurance marker and the Saxons (2-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 10, Lake City 6: Grant Yost went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs out of the leadoff spot and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game.