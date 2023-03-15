The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Reader Photo: Leaving for the summer

March 15, 2023 Updated Wed., March 15, 2023 at 7:24 p.m.

By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Buck Domitrovich took this photo of a rough-legged hawk leaving its perch east of Davenport, Washington, on Sunday. It will be flying back north and won’t return until late October or November, he wrote.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

