Spokane’s Freeform purchases Brutzman’s in Richland

Spokane-based Freeform, a commercial interior design company located at 715 E. Sprague Ave., No. 40, has purchased Brutzman’s Office Solutions in Richland.

With the acquisition of Brutzman’s, an office supply and furniture dealer that had been family-owned for more than 75 years, Freeform is expanding its presence from Spokane and Boise to include the Tri-Cities, according to a news release.

“We are excited to add Brutzman’s to the Freeform team,” Fernando Jauretche, Freeform’s president for the Inland Northwest region, said in the release. “We look forward to better serving our customers across the region while continuing to foster the relationships and exceptional reputation the Brutzman’s team have built in the region for nearly a century.”

The Richland employees will continue to work at the Brutzman’s location and the brand will be “thoughtfully adjusted to align with Freeform’s in a manner that respects Brutzman’s tenure in the market and the relationships the team has established over their long history,” the new release states.

Freeform formerly was known as Contract Resource Group before its 2019 rebranding. In 2022, the company merged with Business Interiors of Idaho, of Boise, according to the Freeform website.