Prep roundup: Jack Beaudoin walk-off lifts Gonzaga Prep baseball over Coeur d’Alene; University splits with Kamiakin

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 5, Coeur d’Alene 4: Jack Beaudoin hit a walk-off single, driving in Bo Strahl, and the Bullpups (2-1) beat the visiting Vikings (2-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Cavan McKiernan went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for G-Prep.

Kamiakin 4, University 0 (Game 1): Jake Schumaker struck out eight over four innings, Packard Stephenson had five Ks over three innings and the Braves (2-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday. Jalen King allowed three runs over five innings in relief for U-Hi.

University 5, Kamiakin 4: Dominic Longo knocked in the tying run and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, and the visiting Titans (2-1) edged the Braves (2-1) in the second game. Longo went 4 for 4 with two stolen bases.

Cheney 6, Pullman 3: Quinn Hubbs struck out 10 over five innings and had two hits and two runs, and the Blackhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1) in a GSL nonleague game. Max McCloy knocked in a pair for Pullman.

Rogers 13, Freeman 3: The Pirates (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 8, Ephrata 7: The Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Softball

Clarkston 16, Orofino 0: Emma McManigle struck out 10 and allowed one hit and the Bantams (1-0) beat the Maniacs (2-1) in a nonleague game. Ryan Combs had a hit, two runs and four RBIs for Clarkston.

University 10, Freeman 1: The Titans (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Eastmont 13, Cheney 8: The Wildcats (1-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Ephrata 17, West Valley 3: The visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, North Central 1: Andre Layman scored an unassisted goal in the 79th minute and the Bullpups (3-0) beat the Wolfpack (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Mead 4, East Valley 0: Jackson Greyhek scored twice and the Panthers (1-1-2) blanked the visiting Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 6, Medical Lake 0: Jaykle Spinks-Marquez had a goal and two assists and the Eagles (1-1) topped the Cardinals (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Riverside 4, Newport 1: Will Swanson scored twice, Gabrian Norton had a goal and two assists, and the Rams (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A game. Carter Brandtner scored for Newport.

Girls tennis

East Valley 3, Freeman 2: At Freeman. No. 1 singles- Fasai Xiong (EV) def. Ava Mounts (FRE) 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Lexi Robinson (EV) def. Claire Berryman/Emma Hollen (FRE) 6-4, 6-7 (8-7), 6-3.

Cheney 5, Medical Lake 0: At Medical Lake.

Boys tennis

Cheney 6, Medical Lake 0: At Cheney. No. 1 Singles- Hunter Passey( Cheney) d. Ryen Gibby(ML) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Aiden Flanary/Logan Konrad (Cheney) d. Jack Smith/Loghan Bradley 6-0, 6-1.