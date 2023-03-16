The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
52°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jack Beaudoin walk-off lifts Gonzaga Prep baseball over Coeur d’Alene; University splits with Kamiakin

March 16, 2023 Updated Thu., March 16, 2023 at 10:32 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 5, Coeur d’Alene 4: Jack Beaudoin hit a walk-off single, driving in Bo Strahl, and the Bullpups (2-1) beat the visiting Vikings (2-1) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Cavan McKiernan went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for G-Prep.

Kamiakin 4, University 0 (Game 1): Jake Schumaker struck out eight over four innings, Packard Stephenson had five Ks over three innings and the Braves (2-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-1) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday. Jalen King allowed three runs over five innings in relief for U-Hi.

University 5, Kamiakin 4: Dominic Longo knocked in the tying run and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, and the visiting Titans (2-1) edged the Braves (2-1) in the second game. Longo went 4 for 4 with two stolen bases.

Cheney 6, Pullman 3: Quinn Hubbs struck out 10 over five innings and had two hits and two runs, and the Blackhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1) in a GSL nonleague game. Max McCloy knocked in a pair for Pullman.

Rogers 13, Freeman 3: The Pirates (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 8, Ephrata 7: The Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Softball

Clarkston 16, Orofino 0: Emma McManigle struck out 10 and allowed one hit and the Bantams (1-0) beat the Maniacs (2-1) in a nonleague game. Ryan Combs had a hit, two runs and four RBIs for Clarkston.

University 10, Freeman 1: The Titans (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Eastmont 13, Cheney 8: The Wildcats (1-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Ephrata 17, West Valley 3: The visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, North Central 1: Andre Layman scored an unassisted goal in the 79th minute and the Bullpups (3-0) beat the Wolfpack (1-2) in a nonleague game. 

Mead 4, East Valley 0: Jackson Greyhek scored twice and the Panthers (1-1-2) blanked the visiting Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 6, Medical Lake 0: Jaykle Spinks-Marquez had a goal and two assists and the Eagles (1-1) topped the Cardinals (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Riverside 4, Newport 1: Will Swanson scored twice, Gabrian Norton had a goal and two assists, and the Rams (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A game. Carter Brandtner scored for Newport.

Girls tennis

East Valley 3, Freeman 2: At Freeman. No. 1 singles- Fasai Xiong (EV) def. Ava Mounts (FRE) 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Lexi Robinson (EV) def. Claire Berryman/Emma Hollen (FRE) 6-4, 6-7 (8-7), 6-3.

Cheney 5, Medical Lake 0: At Medical Lake. 

Boys tennis

Cheney 6, Medical Lake 0: At Cheney. No. 1 Singles- Hunter Passey( Cheney) d. Ryen Gibby(ML) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Aiden Flanary/Logan Konrad (Cheney) d. Jack Smith/Loghan Bradley 6-0, 6-1.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories