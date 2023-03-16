This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" by Ron DeSantis. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Worthy Opponents: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Storm Watch,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “Pineapple Street: A Novel,” Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

6. “Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars,” Sam Maggs (Random House Worlds)

7. “A Day of Fallen Night,” Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

8. “The London Séance Society: A Novel,” Sarah Penner (Park Row)

9. “Someone Else’s Shoes: A Novel,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Nonfiction

1. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” Ron DeSantis (Broadside)

2. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

3. “The Greatness Mindset: Unlock the Power of Your Mind and Live Your Best Life Today,” Lewis Howes (Hay House)

4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “Good Power: Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World,” Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life,” Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

9. “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Bernie Sanders (Crown)

10. “Walk the Blue Line,” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)