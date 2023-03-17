Deputies recover over 11,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs and cash with man and woman allegedly also found with drugs in December

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found over 11,000 suspected fentanyl pills, as well as methamphetamine and heroin, in a vehicle and arrested two people connected to the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokane Valley deputies responded the night of March 9 to a business in the 1200 block of North Pines Road after employees reported a man and a woman appeared to be using drugs in a black Audi sedan in the parking lot.

Deputies found the man and woman slumped over with suspected fentanyl pills and tin foil in their laps, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also noticed a backpack inside the car that appeared to contain a plastic bag with more suspected fentanyl pills.

The woman, 31-year-old Karol Moss, was arrested for misdemeanor warrants, and the man, 33-year-old Monte Wright, was initially only detained and released with a pamphlet containing information on addiction treatment services.

Deputies and detectives executed a search warrant on the Audi Monday and recovered thousands of suspected fentanyl pills, digital scales, meth, heroin, 11 amphetamine pills and $1,143 in cash. Several other items were also seized.

Wright and Moss were arrested and booked Wednesday into the Spokane County Jail . Each were charged on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (one each for meth, heroin and fentanyl).

The sheriff’s office said Wright and Moss also were found slumped over in a vehicle and stopped in a drive-through in December. Wright and Moss had warrants for their arrest at the time.

A bag containing digital scales with a white residue, $4,175 in cash, a clear bag with about 17 grams of suspected meth, a clear bag with about 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia were seized then.