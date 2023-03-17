International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin

By Annette Birschel dpa

AMSTERDAM — The International Criminal Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin is allegedly responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia. The court said on Friday it was acting on an application by chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

This is the first arrest warrant issued by the court in connection with alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The court also issued a warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights. She too is accused of war crimes in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children.

It is unlikely that Putin will actually appear before the court in The Hague, Netherlands. Russia does not recognize the court, and the court is not allowed to hold trials in the absence of the accused.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has recognized the court’s jurisdiction, meaning prosecutors may investigate war crimes committed on Ukrainian territory.

Khan started investigations in Ukraine shortly after the war broke out on February of 2022.

The court, in a statement, said “there are reasonable grounds” to believe that Putin bears “individual criminal responsibility” for the deportations.

He also is facing arrest as commander in chief of the Russian armed forces for “his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission.”

The exact text of the arrest warrants will not be published in order to protect victims and witnesses, the court said.