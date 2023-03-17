Lance Reddick, TV star known for ‘The Wire’ and ‘Fringe,’ dies at age 60
March 17, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 2:05 p.m.
Lance Reddick as Charon in "John Wick: Chapter 2." (Niko Tavernise/Entertainment Pictures/TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lance Reddick, who was known for his roles on television series “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch,” has died.
Reddick’s legal representative James E. Hornstein confirmed to the L.A. Times on Friday that the actor died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 60.
The actor, who was born on June 7, 1962, was best known as Cedric Daniels on the crime drama “The Wire” and Phillip Broyles in the sci-fi series “Fringe.” His television work included “Lost,” “Oz,” Corporate” and “Resident Evil.”
Reddick also starred in the “John Wick” film franchise, including the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4,” as Charon.
He also voiced characters in video games including “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “Destiny.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.