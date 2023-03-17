Live updates: Third-seeded Gonzaga opens NCAA Tournament against Grand Canyon

From staff reports

Pregame

The NCAA Tournament opened with multiple stunning upsets and high-seeded victories. Friday’s games have mostly gone as expected … at least for now.

Third-seeded Gonzaga opens its tournament run in Denver against No. 14 seed Grand Canyon. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. on truTV.

The Bulldogs (28-5) are 15½-point favorites against the Antelopes (24-11).

Grand Canyon finished fourth in the Western Athletic Conference, but won four games in the conference tournament to receive the auto-bid into the field of 68.

The Antelopes played two West Coast Conference teams this season, beating Pepperdine in overtime and losing to Loyola Marymount by four points.

Individual leaders

Game preview

Gonzaga’s plan: limit Grand Canyon’s 3-pointers, utilize interior edge What happens when two confident, motivated teams playing perhaps their best basketball of the season collide in the first round of March Madness? Gonzaga and Grand Canyon will find out at 4:35 PT Friday at Ball Arena. | Read more

Key matchup: Guard Ray Harrison leads Grand Canyon into March Madness Sophomore guard Ray Harrison started the season slowly by his standards, averaging just 11.3 points in the first month. That figure climbed to 13.9 by the end of December. | Read more

More on the Zags

Dave Boling: Mark Few stayed patient during early-season struggles to guide his team back to ‘Zags standards’ DENVER – Outsiders might think that losing games was the problem. But that was only a symptom. | Read more

Grand Canyon overcomes equipment fiasco on first day in Denver DENVER – Facing a program like Gonzaga, Grand Canyon probably figured it would have to overcome a series of challenges this week if it planned on advancing in the NCAA Tournament. | Read more

‘Snacks’ clutch 3 helped Gonzaga continue first-round streak that has reached 13 years DENVER – Zach ‘Snacks’ Norvell Jr. had an uncanny ability to flip the switch during his Gonzaga career, shrugging off a cold stretch or half and confidently delivering a clutch shot. | Read more

Spokane-based relatives of Grand Canyon guard Walter Ellis trading in Gonzaga gear this week DENVER – LaPhonso Ellis is normally on ESPN’s College GameDay live set Saturday mornings, but the college basketball analyst had to make a rare exception on Feb. 26 when the roving television show traveled to Spokane. | Read more