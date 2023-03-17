Live updates: Third-seeded Gonzaga opens NCAA Tournament against Grand Canyon
March 17, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 4:20 p.m.
Pregame
The NCAA Tournament opened with multiple stunning upsets and high-seeded victories. Friday’s games have mostly gone as expected … at least for now.
Third-seeded Gonzaga opens its tournament run in Denver against No. 14 seed Grand Canyon. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. on truTV.
The Bulldogs (28-5) are 15½-point favorites against the Antelopes (24-11).
Grand Canyon finished fourth in the Western Athletic Conference, but won four games in the conference tournament to receive the auto-bid into the field of 68.
The Antelopes played two West Coast Conference teams this season, beating Pepperdine in overtime and losing to Loyola Marymount by four points.
