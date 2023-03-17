Mariners infielder Dylan Moore to start season on injured list

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — As Dylan Moore began to take swings in the batting cages early Thursday morning, preparing for his first Cactus League game this spring, he felt some discomfort in his left side.

The pain didn’t subside. It only seemed to get worse even when he tried to swing at half effort. At that point, he knew something was wrong, and he went to the training staff. Moore was scratched from the game and underwent an MRI which revealed a mild grade 1 oblique strain.

“It’s going to be about 2-4 weeks before he gets it cranked up again,” Servais said.

It means Moore will start the season on the injured list.

“Obviously I’m frustrated about the timing and everything, but I’m trying to stay positive and get this thing cleared up,” he said.

Is it a product the surgery he had on Dec. 7?

Is it a product of any of the work from this core injury coming back?

“It could have been,” he said. “Maybe not directly, maybe indirectly without having the time to get my core in shape where I can handle all the load because of the injury and not being able to do as much core stuff in the offseason to get it ready.”

Because he had not played in any spring training games as he worked his way back from offseason core muscle surgery, Moore will need more than a handful of games on a rehab assignment before being ready to return, which could push the timetable back.

Moore was expected to serve as the main backup middle infielder, spelling either shortstop J.P. Crawford or second baseman Kolten Wong, particularly when there was a left-handed starting pitcher. His role is now up for competition between Mason McCoy and Jose Caballero. McCoy is a plus defensive shortstop with the capability of playing second base or third base at a reasonable level.