Prep roundup: Ian Schwartz and Gabe Daniel homer to lead Lewis and Clark past West Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Lewis and Clark 9, West Valley 7: Ian Schwartz and Gabe Daniel both homered and the visiting Tigers (1-1) beat the Eagles (1-2). Johnny McCall hit a double for WV.

Shadle Park 11, North Central 2: Beckett Ensminger scored three runs and added two RBIs to lead the Highlanders (1-1) over the visiting Wolfpack (0-1).

Mead 7, Chiawana 1: Ty Webb had three hits with a double and the visiting Panthers (1-2) beat the Riverhawks (1-2). Braxton Feldmann scored the single run for Chiawana.

Ridgeline 9, Medical Lake 8: The Falcons (0-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-2). Luke Dickey and Tysan Newman scored two runs for Medical Lake.

Walla Walla 5, Ferris 4: The Blue Devils (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1). Castle Keaton and Harper Dissmore each hit RBI doubles for Ferris.

Softball

Deer Park 6, West Valley 2: Paige Hamilton allowed two runs with 14 strikeouts and the visiting Stags (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-3) in a nonleague game on Friday. Sorrel Stewart had three hits for West Valley.

Boys soccer

Central Valley 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Abdul Umar and Kevin Ng each scored to lead the visiting Bears (4-0) over the Wildcats (2-1).

Cheney 7, Medical Lake 2: The Blackhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3).

Rogers 3, Colville 1: Irving Gomez scored two goals and the visiting Pirates (2-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1). Kaveh Farahmand scored a goal for Colville.