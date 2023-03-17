The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ian Schwartz and Gabe Daniel homer to lead Lewis and Clark past West Valley

March 17, 2023 Updated Fri., March 17, 2023 at 10:40 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Lewis and Clark 9, West Valley 7: Ian Schwartz and Gabe Daniel both homered and the visiting Tigers (1-1) beat the Eagles (1-2). Johnny McCall hit a double for WV.

Shadle Park 11, North Central 2: Beckett Ensminger scored three runs and added two RBIs to lead the Highlanders (1-1) over the visiting Wolfpack (0-1).

Mead 7, Chiawana 1: Ty Webb had three hits with a double and the visiting Panthers (1-2) beat the Riverhawks (1-2). Braxton Feldmann scored the single run for Chiawana.

Ridgeline 9, Medical Lake 8: The Falcons (0-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-2). Luke Dickey and Tysan Newman scored two runs for Medical Lake.

Walla Walla 5, Ferris 4: The Blue Devils (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1). Castle Keaton and Harper Dissmore each hit RBI doubles for Ferris.

Softball

Deer Park 6, West Valley 2: Paige Hamilton allowed two runs with 14 strikeouts and the visiting Stags (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-3) in a nonleague game on Friday. Sorrel Stewart had three hits for West Valley.

Boys soccer

Central Valley 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Abdul Umar and Kevin Ng each scored to lead the visiting Bears (4-0) over the Wildcats (2-1).

Cheney 7, Medical Lake 2: The Blackhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3).

Rogers 3, Colville 1: Irving Gomez scored two goals and the visiting Pirates (2-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1). Kaveh Farahmand scored a goal for Colville.

