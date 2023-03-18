Americans pull away early to send Chiefs to loss
March 18, 2023 Updated Sat., March 18, 2023 at 9:42 p.m.
From staff reports
KENNEWICK – The Spokane Chiefs had plenty of chances to make a contest of what turned into a blowout loss to the Tri-City Americans Saturday night.
Spokane registered one goal in 14 power-play opportunities, and Tri-City overcame its own ineptitude with a man advantage to secure an 8-2 victory in a Western Hockey League game.
Parker Bell and Jordan Gavin scored two goals apiece for the Americans, who raced ahead 4-0 before Spokane halved its deficit in the second period with respective goals from Jake Gudelj and Kooper Gizowski.
Jalen Luypen, Deagan McMillan, Reese Belton and Adam Mechura also scored for Tri-City, which was 0 for 8 on the power play.
Cooper Michaluk made 27 saves for Spokane, which was outshot 35-32. Spokane has three games left in the season.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.