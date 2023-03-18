Americans pull away early to send Chiefs to loss

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – The Spokane Chiefs had plenty of chances to make a contest of what turned into a blowout loss to the Tri-City Americans Saturday night.

Spokane registered one goal in 14 power-play opportunities, and Tri-City overcame its own ineptitude with a man advantage to secure an 8-2 victory in a Western Hockey League game.

Parker Bell and Jordan Gavin scored two goals apiece for the Americans, who raced ahead 4-0 before Spokane halved its deficit in the second period with respective goals from Jake Gudelj and Kooper Gizowski.

Jalen Luypen, Deagan McMillan, Reese Belton and Adam Mechura also scored for Tri-City, which was 0 for 8 on the power play.

Cooper Michaluk made 27 saves for Spokane, which was outshot 35-32. Spokane has three games left in the season.