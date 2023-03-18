The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Harper Dissmore, Brayden Oliver combine on no-hitter for Ferris baseball; Shadle Park fastpitch downs Mt. Spokane

March 18, 2023 Updated Sat., March 18, 2023 at 10:41 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Baseball

Ferris 12, Medical Lake 2: Harper Dissmore and Brayden Oliver combined on a no-hitter and the Saxons (1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-3) in six innings. Castle Keaton went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 11, Coeur d’Alene 9: Gavin Wideman and Sam Davidson had run-scoring hits in the seventh inning and the Wildcats (1-2) beat the visiting Vikings (2-2).

Davidson got the win and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Rece Schuerman hit a two-run home run for Mt. Spokane.

Pullman 7, Deer Park 0: Calvin Heusser allowed no runs and three hits in a complete game and the Greyhounds (1-1) beat the visiting Stags (1-1). Bergen Grision had two hits, with a double, for Deer Park.

Lakeside 5, Lakeland 4: Peyton Hayes reached on an error allowing Clayton Pavlin to score in the seventh inning and the Eagles (1-0) edged the visiting Hawks (0-1). Pavlin had doubled in the previous at-bat to set up the winning run.

Freeman 16-12, Connell 7-1: Vance Coyner led the game with four hits and five RBIs and the visiting Scotties beat the Eagles in the opener.

Brenan Ladwig had three hits and the Scotties (3-0) beat the Eagles (1-3) to complete the sweep.

Colville 12-3, Chelan 4-8: Fox Bateman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Crimson Hawks beat the Mountain Goats in the opener.

Austin McCardle had three hits with two RBIs and the Mountain Goats (1-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-1) to earn a split.

Chewelah 19-17, Reardan 0-2: Zach Bowman stuck out 14 and knocked in three and the Cougars beat the visiting Screaming Eagles in the first game. 

Miles Krausz went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Cougars (2-0, 2-1) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (0-2, 0-2) in the second game.

Softball

Shadle Park 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Crimson Rice hit a two-run home run and struck out 10 in a complete game and the host Highlanders (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1). Jessica Waters hit a solo home run for Mt. Spokane.

Coeur d’Alene 11, Mead 0: Kristine Schmidt struck out 10 in a complete game and went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and the Vikings (2-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Richland 9, Mead 5: Sophia Sams went 3 for 3 with two triples and two runs and struck out three in a complete game and the Bombers (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-2) in a nonleague game at Columbia Playfields.

Lake City 21, Central Valley 4: Hope Bodak went 4 for 4 with a homer, double and eight RBIs and the Timberwolves (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1) at Columbia Playfields. Madison Saty drove in two for CV.

Hermiston 8, Lake City 5: Ainsley Phillipi struck out seven over six innings and the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Timberwolves (1-1) in a nonleague game at the Columbia Playfields. Layla Gugino and Taylor Hill homered for Lake City. 

Clarkston 24, Prosser 2: Emma McManigle homered and drove in four, Joey Miller went 4 for 4 with six RBIs and the Bantams (2-1) beat the Mustangs (1-4) at Ephrata HS.

Orting 11, Clarkston 9: Kaylee Gresko went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and struck out six over four innings and the Cardinals (3-0) beat the Bantams (1-1) at Ephrata HS. Emma McManigle went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Clarkston.

Medical Lake 21-18, Rogers 4-0: The Cardinals (2-0) swept the host Pirates (0-2) in a doubleheader.

Timberlake 9, Colville 6: Logan Walsh had three hits and four RBIs and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1). Maddy Summer had three hits for Colville.

Colton 24, Asotin 0: Sidni Whitcomb got the win and had five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) beat the Panthers (1-0).

Boys soccer

West Valley 6, Lakeside 1: Ryan Allen scored twice and visiting West Valley (2-1) beat Lakeside (0-1). Andrew Cardon scored for the home Eagles.

North Central 2, Shadle Park 1 (OT): Adrien Ferrasse scored off a cross from Faruk Bahadin in the 84th minute and the Wolfpack (2-2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-3-1) in a nonleague game on Saturday. 

Evergreen 1, University 0: Gavin Hurbert scored in the 38th minute and the Plainsmen (1-0-1) beat the visiting Titans (1-2).

Lewis and Clark 2, Lake Stevens 0: The visiting Tigers (4-0) beat the Vikings (0-1).

Gig Harbor 3, Gonzaga Prep 1: The Tides (3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-2).

East Valley 3, Northwest Christian 1: The Knights (1-2-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-1-1).

