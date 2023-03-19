Difference makers: Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton spark Zags past TCU for eighth straight trip to Sweet 16

DREW TIMME

The senior forward filled the stat sheet again, scoring with crafty post moves, dishing to teammates for 3-pointers and even dropping a rare 3-pointer at a crucial point in the game. Timme had a pair of assists on two 3s by Rasir Bolton early in the second half as the Zags started their comeback. Timme hit his third 3-pointer of the season to bump Gonzaga’s lead to 61-55. He added a key basket with 1:41 left after TCU had pulled within three points. Timme finished with 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and a big block on Mike Miles’ second-half layup attempt.

RASIR BOLTON

The senior guard had a rough first half, missing all five of his 3-point attempts, but he flipped the switch in the second and was a big reason the Zags were able to rally past the Horned Frogs. Bolton hit consecutive 3-pointers early in the half and soon added a layup and three-point play. The latter triggered a 13-3 burst that gave Gonzaga an eight-point lead. Bolton finished with 17 points, two 3-pointers and hit 5 of 7 free throws, including a pair with 42 seconds remaining.

TURNING POINT

Gonzaga erased a five-point deficit 8 minutes into the second half with a 13-3 spurt that gave the Zags the lead for good. Rasir Bolton started it with a 3-point play, Malachi Smith followed with a 3-pointer and Timme scored inside. Timme nailed his third 3-pointer of the season (23 attempts), and Anton Watson came up with a steal and dunk. The run put Gonzaga in front 63-55. The Horned Frogs cut the margin to two, but they never caught up.

Timme scored inside to give the Zags a 75-70 lead with 1:41 remaining.