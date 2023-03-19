The Dirt: Large apartment complex coming to South Hill

Liberty Lake-based Greenstone Homes obtained building permits this month to begin building the 79-unit Garden District Apartments on a 4-acre site at 2206 E. 30th Ave. on the South Hill.

The project, originally projected to cost about $6 million, will consist of five buildings with six to 12 apartments and one building that has 31 units.

The architect for the project is Andrew Mahaffey, and the engineer is GLR Engineers, of Spokane.

The owner is Garden District Apartments LLC, and Joe Frank, president and CEO of Greenstone Homes, is the project’s contact. Efforts to reach Frank for comment were unsuccessful.

Based on city records, it appears permits have been issued for all of the buildings except for structure that would contain the 31 units.

Plans also call for the construction of 86 parking spaces, according to a site plan filed with the city.

The site is a block south of the Numerica Credit Union South Hill Branch at 2202 E. 29th Ave.

New Bruchi’s planned

Architect Robert Vralsted of Spokane-based Architecture All Forms obtained a building permit this month from Spokane County to build a Bruchi’s Cheeseteaks & Subs at 14017 N. Newport Highway.

The 2,400 square foot project is located north of the intersection with East Mt. Spokane Park Drive and near the Hop Mountain Tap Room and Grill.

Vralsted originally sought the building permit in November and it was issued on March 7.

Yost Gallagher Construction, of Spokane, is the contractor for the project.

Bruchi’s was founded in Spokane by Bruce Greene in 1990. The restaurant chain changed its name to Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs in 1991 after discovering success with selling cheesesteaks.

Bruchi’s has several locations in the Spokane area.

Apartments set for Mead

Farwell Properties LLC, a Spokane-based property management company, has obtained permits from Spokane County to start building the Farwell Apartments project at 102 E. Farwell Road.

The site is located between Ruby and Mayfair roads in an area west of Mead High School. The plans call for three buildings, each with 24 apartments, and about 147 parking stalls.

According to the permit, the project is expected to cost about $4.25 million and will include a total of 24,312 square feet of habitable space.

Spokane Valley-based Mercier Architecture & Planning prepared the preliminary site plan for the apartment complex. Zac Castro is the project’s architect.

The site previously had three homes on separate lots. It’s surrounded by vacant land to the north and single-family homes in three other directions.

Spokane-based James W. Elmer Construction Co. is the contractor.