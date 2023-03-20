Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

‘Nobody told y’all to bet’: TCU guard Damion Baugh responds after buzzer-beater against Gonzaga leads to bad beat

March 20, 2023 Updated Mon., March 20, 2023 at 5:50 p.m.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Damion Baugh reacts after his team’s loss to Gonzaga on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Pete Grathoff Tribune News Service

When TCU took a five-point lead over Gonzaga at halftime of Sunday night’s West regional game, there likely were some nervous bettors who put money on the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga, a 4 1/2-point favorite, turned the tide in the second half and seemed to have covered late when Hunter Sallis made a pair of free throws with seven-tenths of a second left in the game. That gave the Bulldogs an 84-78 lead.

TCU inbounded the ball under its basket and there simply wouldn’t be time for another shot, right?

Wrong.

TCU guard Damion Baugh let the inbound pass roll past halfcourt, then picked up the ball and fired a three-pointer. He swished it and that made the final score 84-81.

In betting terms, that’s known as a “bad beat” as Gonzaga no longer covered the spread.

That late three-pointer was a hot topic on Twitter and some couldn’t believe their bad luck.

There was so much chatter on Twitter that it caught the attention of Baugh, whose shot had caused great consternation.

His response: don’t place bets.

“I Don’t Get How Y’all Mad Because I Played Until The Last Buzzer,” he tweeted. “Proud Of My Team And We Taught To Fight Until The End……Nobody Told Y’all To Bet’ ”.

