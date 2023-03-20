The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Central Valley’s Molly McGovern homers twice in win over Ridgeline

March 20, 2023 Updated Mon., March 20, 2023 at 9:40 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Central Valley 29, Ridgeline 8: Molly McGovern hit two home runs and drove in six runs and the visiting Bears (1-1, 1-0) beat the Falcons (0-1, 0-1). Grace Melcher added a homer and six RBIs for CV.

Lilley Triplett hit a double and a home run to drive in three runs for Ridgeline.

Mead 18, Ferris 2: Campbell Brose drove in three runs on three hits, including a double, and the Panthers (1-2, 1-0) beat the Saxon (0-1, 0-1).

Charlie Stern had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for Mead. Hailey Orton and Kaydence Snell both doubled for Ferris.

University 21, Lewis and Clark 0: Natalie Singer went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and the Titans (2-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1, 0-1). U-Hi batters collected 19 walks in the win.

University’s Kaidyn Howard and Berkley Noble combined for the shutout.

Mt. Spokane 14, Cheney 7: Cassie Jay hit a home run and a double with four RBIs and the Wildcats (1-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-1, 0-3).

Jessica Waters and Willow Almquist both a homered for Mt. Spokane. Mia Ashcroft hit a home run with two RBIs for Cheney.

Timberlake 13, East Valley 3: Jesi Kitchin had four hits and six RBIs, Logan Walsh added two doubles and the visiting Tigers (3-0) beat the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Deer Park 20, Rogers 2: Brooklyn Dryden and Paige Hamilton had two hits apiece and the visiting Stags (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-3).

Baseball

Lakeside 10, East Valley 1: Ben Watson drove in three runs with two hits and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Boy’s soccer

Pullman 5, University 0: Carlens Dollin and Lukas Wexler scored two goals apiece and the Greyhounds (3-1) beat the visiting Titans (1-3) in a nonleague game.

Shadle Park 7, Medical Lake 1: Memphis Lake scored two goals, assisted on another and the Highlanders (1-2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-4-0) in a nonleague game.

Ferris 7, Clarkston 0: Carter Merritt scored two goals and added two assists and the Saxons (3-0-0) beat the Bantams (0-2-0) in a nonleague game.

