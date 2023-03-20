Semi crash spills 100 gallons of diesel in Spokane
March 20, 2023 Updated Mon., March 20, 2023 at 10:55 p.m.
A semi crash in Spokane Monday evening spilled some 100 gallons of diesel, troopers said.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 90 at the exit to U.S. Route 195, the Washington State Patrol said in a press release.
The semi crashed into a barrier and no one was injured, but the road was fully blocked. About 10:45 p.m., WSP said on Twitter that the road was still blocked but expected to reopen in about an hour.
The Washington State Department of Ecology and Spokane Fire Department are also on scene.
No additions details were immediately available.
