Gonzaga jumps out to early lead, beats Washington State 12-7

From staff reports

Sam Stem drove in four runs, including a two-run home run, as Gonzaga pounced on visiting Washington State’s pitching early and often en route to a 12-7 nonconference victory Tuesday at Patterson Baseball Complex.

WSU (14-6) put a pair of runs on the board in the first inning, but Gonzaga (7-12) quickly answered with five of its own in the bottom half of the frame. Stem followed with his two-run shot in the second inning.

WSU trimmed the lead to five runs by the sixth, but the Zags again responded with runs in sixth, seventh and eighth to keep any comeback attempt out of reach.

Max Hartman and Elijah Hainline each went deep for WSU.

GU travels to Pepperdine this weekend, while WSU is at USC.