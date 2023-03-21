Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme one of four finalists for Naismith Trophy

March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme looks for an opening against TCU center Souleymane Doumbia (25) during the first half of the Zags' 84-81 win Sunday at Ball Arena. (By Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga's Drew Timme looks for an opening against TCU center Souleymane Doumbia (25) during the first half of the Zags' 84-81 win Sunday at Ball Arena. (By Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has been named one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, presented annually to college basketball’s most outstanding player.

Timme is joined by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Timme averaged 24.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in a pair of NCAA Tournament wins last week that sent third-seeded Gonzaga to its eighth consecutive Sweet 16. The Zags will face second-seeded UCLA on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Texas native has scored 253 points in 11 March Madness games. He’s one of only seven players in tournament history with nine 20-point games.

Timme averages 21.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, both career bests. He’s made nearly 65% of his 2-point attempts. The two-time West Coast Conference player of the year is the Zags’ all-time leading scorer with 2,259 points.

Fans are allowed to vote for the award until March 28 at naismithfanvote.com. The fan vote will account for 5% of the overall final vote.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball