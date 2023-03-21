Gonzaga senior forward Drew Timme one of four finalists for Naismith Trophy

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has been named one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, presented annually to college basketball’s most outstanding player.

Timme is joined by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Timme averaged 24.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in a pair of NCAA Tournament wins last week that sent third-seeded Gonzaga to its eighth consecutive Sweet 16. The Zags will face second-seeded UCLA on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Texas native has scored 253 points in 11 March Madness games. He’s one of only seven players in tournament history with nine 20-point games.

Timme averages 21.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, both career bests. He’s made nearly 65% of his 2-point attempts. The two-time West Coast Conference player of the year is the Zags’ all-time leading scorer with 2,259 points.

Fans are allowed to vote for the award until March 28 at naismithfanvote.com. The fan vote will account for 5% of the overall final vote.