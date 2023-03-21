The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police seek information on 57-year-old man found dead near High Bridge Park

March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 8:19 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Spokane police are seeking information for a homicide investigation after a 57-year-old man’s body was found last week near High Bridge Park.

Nicholas A. Wright was discovered March 12 near the park on a remote hillside between Inland Empire Way and West Sunset Boulevard, according to Spokane police.

Initial observations of the scene indicated Wright’s death involved foul play, police said. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Wright’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information about Wright or who observed suspicious activity near the scene is asked to contact jbrown@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2023-20047094.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety