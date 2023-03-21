Police seek information on 57-year-old man found dead near High Bridge Park
March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 8:19 p.m.
Spokane police are seeking information for a homicide investigation after a 57-year-old man’s body was found last week near High Bridge Park.
Nicholas A. Wright was discovered March 12 near the park on a remote hillside between Inland Empire Way and West Sunset Boulevard, according to Spokane police.
Initial observations of the scene indicated Wright’s death involved foul play, police said. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Wright’s death a homicide.
Anyone with information about Wright or who observed suspicious activity near the scene is asked to contact jbrown@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2023-20047094.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.