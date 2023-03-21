Police seek information on 57-year-old man found dead near High Bridge Park

Spokane police are seeking information for a homicide investigation after a 57-year-old man’s body was found last week near High Bridge Park.

Nicholas A. Wright was discovered March 12 near the park on a remote hillside between Inland Empire Way and West Sunset Boulevard, according to Spokane police.

Initial observations of the scene indicated Wright’s death involved foul play, police said. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Wright’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information about Wright or who observed suspicious activity near the scene is asked to contact jbrown@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2023-20047094.