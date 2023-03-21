Suspect at large after Spokane Valley credit union robbed Monday

Horizon Credit Union in Spokane Valley was robbed Monday and the male suspect accused of the crime has not been located, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Spokane Valley deputies responded around 4:40 p.m. to a panic alarm at the credit union, 201 N. Mullan Road.

An employee reported the business was robbed by a male who handed a teller a note stating she would be shot if she didn’t give him money. The teller said she was afraid for her life and thought the suspect would kill her if she did not follow his instructions. Deputies contacted employees and learned no one saw a weapon.

The suspect then fled and was last seen going east on foot. The suspect was described as white, about 5-foot-5 and wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt with an orange design on the front, black shoes and a black beanie with white beads. He also wore a black mask, which covered half his face, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information or who can help identify the suspect is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10038823.