‘It’s not like I was on PBS Kids.’ Gonzaga’s Drew Timme heard from mother after latest TV interview

LAS VEGAS – Drew Timme had a sense of what was coming when he saw the caller ID flash across the phone.

Gonzaga’s All-American evaded a phone call from his mother, Megan, after garnering national attention for using an expletive in a postgame TBS interview following the team’s second-round NCAA Tournament win over TCU on Sunday in Denver.

In the interview, Timme was speaking about Gonzaga’s chance to make an eighth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance when he told sideline reporter Any Katz, “It’s seven straight Sweet 16s, we cannot be the team that (expletive) this one up.”

Timme’s parents were sitting a few rows behind the bench as the senior forward scored 28 points to help Gonzaga pull out an 84-81 win over TCU and advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Megan tried to get a hold of her son afterward.

“She might have called me and I didn’t answer,” Timme laughed. “But nah, I talked about this on my podcast. I was like look, you guys asked me to come on, you know what I am and I haven’t changed. It’s not like I was on PBS Kids. It’s TV past 12. I didn’t get the big deal about it, it wasn’t malicious, it was just a casual F-bomb.”

Timme delivered another viral television moment last year when he was interviewed after scoring 25 points and hauling in 14 rebounds during Gonzaga’s second-round, come-from-behind win over Memphis.

The Richardson, Texas, native managed to censor himself – to an extent – while sharing what he told the Zags during a passionate halftime speech.

“I said I don’t give a flying F what happens at the end of the game,” Timme told Katz at the Moda Center in Portland. “Whether we lose or win, we’re not going out as no, uhh, soft guys. Leave it all out on the floor because it could be your last 20. If you go all out and we still lose, play with no regrets. We took that to heart. We came out with the win fortunately.”

Gonzaga fans capitalized on the moment, creating T-shirts with the “No Soft Guys” line.

“Between that and the mustache blowing up, it’s crazy,” he said. “I never thought that any of that stuff would become what it is. It’s kind of cool how many people wear that stuff and it’s kind of hard to describe how cool it is.”

Word of the GU star’s latest interview traveled quickly and Megan Timme had apparently learned of it before Drew and the Bulldogs left Ball Arena.

“Yeah, also I got a death glare when I went to see her because she was at the game,” he said. “But nothing a big hug and victory can’t heal.”