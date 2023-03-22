Jury convicts tow truck driver who struck and killed bicyclist in 2020 near Mead

A Spokane jury convicted a man of vehicular homicide on Wednesday after he was accused of hitting and killing a woman who was riding her bicycle in June 2020.

Jurors determined that Jonathon Ryser, 48, of Coeur d’Alene, was driving a tow truck along Mt. Spokane Park Drive while high on drugs when he struck Kerry Wiltzius, 65, on the morning of June 26, 2020.

Wiltzius’ family celebrated the verdict through tearful hugs outside Spokane County Superior Judge Tony Hazel’s courtroom Wednesday. The verdict brings some closure and accountability to the family, Dawn Wiltzius, daughter of Kerry Wiltzius, said.

“It’s just brings us a sense of relief. It’s been almost three years,” she said. “There’s nothing that’s going to bring my mom back or change anything that happened, but he was finally held accountable for his actions.”

Ryser, who testified Monday , was found to have methamphetamine and cannabis in his system after authorities completed a blood draw through a search warrant. In his testimony, Ryser claimed that he had taken a “pick-me-up” pill that he purchased from a fellow driver that morning before starting his shift early in the morning. Ryser told the courtroom he did not know what was in the pill but suspected it could have contained meth.

Ryser hugged his family before he was detained by corrections officers. He will be sentenced at a later date.