Man found dead in house fire near Deer Park

A man was found dead in a burning home near Deer Park on Tuesday night, according to Spokane County Fire District 4.

Fire Chief Russ Hamilton said the man, whose identity has not been released, was in his 50s. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

District 4 fire crews were dispatched to a report of the fire located at 36156 N. Echo Road at about 7:10 p.m., Hamilton said.

“When our folks arrived, they found the street side of the residence was heavily involved with smoke and fire,” he said.

There was a report that a victim may have been inside the home, he said.

Hamilton said the death did not appear suspicious, but the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is working to rule that out.