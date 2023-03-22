Man found dead in house fire near Deer Park
March 22, 2023 Updated Wed., March 22, 2023 at 4:34 p.m.
A man was found dead in a burning home near Deer Park on Tuesday night, according to Spokane County Fire District 4.
Fire Chief Russ Hamilton said the man, whose identity has not been released, was in his 50s. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
District 4 fire crews were dispatched to a report of the fire located at 36156 N. Echo Road at about 7:10 p.m., Hamilton said.
“When our folks arrived, they found the street side of the residence was heavily involved with smoke and fire,” he said.
There was a report that a victim may have been inside the home, he said.
Hamilton said the death did not appear suspicious, but the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is working to rule that out.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.