Man with history of DV charges arrested for violating no-contact order in north Spokane

A man with multiple domestic violence convictions was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of 20 no-contact order violations, according to Spokane police.

A woman reported that Alexander Kalender, 36, was knocking on her door Tuesday on the 6600 block of North Cedar Street and demanding she let him in. The woman has a no-contact order against Kalender. However, Kalender left before police arrived.

The woman showed officers hundreds of texts and phone calls Kalender sent her from various phone numbers since his release from custody earlier this year, police said. Kalender became increasingly demanding over the past couple of months and started to show up at her residence, police said.

Kalender has a history of domestic violence, according to Spokane police. He has eight felony convictions, including for domestic violence protection violations, police said.

Spokane County sheriff’s deputies located Kalender in a vehicle outside of the city. Kalender was booked into the Spokane County Jail, police said.