The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the Air

March 22, 2023 Updated Wed., March 22, 2023 at 2:58 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta MLB

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City vs. San Diego MLB

6:05 p.m.: Oakland vs. Texas MLB

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Kansas State TBS

4:15 p.m.: Arkansas vs. UConn CBS

6 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee TBS

6:45 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UCLA CBS

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: New York at Orlando NBATV

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Golf, men’s, PGA Tour

7:30 a.m.: Corales Puntacana Championship Golf

11 a.m.: Dell Technologies Matchplay Golf

Hockey, college men’s

11 a.m.: Western Michigan vs. Boston University ESPN2

2 p.m.: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Cornell vs. Denver ESPNEWS

6 p.m.: Canisius vs. Minnesota ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia ESPN

5 p.m.: Seattle at Nashville Root

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas ESPN

Soccer, men’s, Euro Qualification

12:45 p.m.: England vs. Italy FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s NCAA Tournament

3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Kansas State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6:45 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UCLA 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

