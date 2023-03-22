On the Air
March 22, 2023 Updated Wed., March 22, 2023 at 2:58 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta MLB
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City vs. San Diego MLB
6:05 p.m.: Oakland vs. Texas MLB
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Kansas State TBS
4:15 p.m.: Arkansas vs. UConn CBS
6 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee TBS
6:45 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UCLA CBS
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: New York at Orlando NBATV
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Golf, men’s, PGA Tour
7:30 a.m.: Corales Puntacana Championship Golf
11 a.m.: Dell Technologies Matchplay Golf
Hockey, college men’s
11 a.m.: Western Michigan vs. Boston University ESPN2
2 p.m.: Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Cornell vs. Denver ESPNEWS
6 p.m.: Canisius vs. Minnesota ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia ESPN
5 p.m.: Seattle at Nashville Root
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas ESPN
Soccer, men’s, Euro Qualification
12:45 p.m.: England vs. Italy FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s NCAA Tournament
3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Kansas State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:45 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UCLA 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.