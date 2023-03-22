Two pets die in house fire in north Spokane
March 22, 2023 Updated Wed., March 22, 2023 at 5:06 p.m.
Fire crews extinguished a house fire near Corbin Park in north Spokane on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the death of two household pets, the Spokane Fire Department said in a news release.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a house on the 2900 block of North Atlantic Street at about 3 p.m. Fire crews saw smoke billowing from the front door of the residence upon their arrival. Firefighters contained and extinguished the fire, with limited damage to its origin, the fire department said.
There were no injuries to people as a result of the fire, but two pets, including a dog, that belonged to the family were found dead during the firefighters search of the home, the fire department said.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
