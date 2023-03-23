Dates of Spokane Indians’ AAA status were incorrect
March 23, 2023 Updated Thu., March 23, 2023 at 9:25 p.m.
Baseball dates clarified
From 1958 to 1971, the Spokane Indians were a Triple-A team until the club left for Albuquerque, New Mexico. Triple-A baseball returned in Spokane in 1973, but that team fled after the 1982 season to Las Vegas. Now known as the Aviators, the franchise plays in a 10,000-seat stadium, while Spokane plays at the High-A level.
