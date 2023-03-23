Prep roundup: Cooper Davis goes 4 for 4 for Mt. Spokane baseball; Kaidyn Howard paces University softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 10, University 4: Cooper Davis went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the Wildcats (3-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Titans (2-3, 0-2). Dominic Longo led U-Hi with two RBIs.

Cheney 4, Mead 2: Quinn Hubbs had two hits and an RBI as the Blackhawks (4-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-4, 0-2). Xavier Hattenburg had an RBI on two hits for Mead.

Ferris 8, Gonzaga Prep 2: Castle Keaton went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-1) beat the Bullpups (3-2, 1-1). Calvin McKeirnan, Briggs Beaudoin and Luke Brown each had a hit for G-Prep.

Central Valley 8, Ridgeline 0: Joe Pitts had three hits, including a home run, and the visiting Bears (2-4, 2-0) beat the Falcons (1-3, 0-2).

Lewis and Clark 3, North Central 2: Parker Ereaux and Cooper Jeffries had two hits apiece and the visiting Tigers (3-1, 2-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-3, 0-2).

NonleagueWest Valley 4, Sandpoint 3: Brody Hart drove home two runs with three hits, Bryson Bishop added three hits and the Eagles (3-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1). Jack Zimmerman had three hits with two doubles for Sandpoint.

Deer Park 14, Rogers 4: Teagan Tobeck had three RBIs and the visiting Stags (3-2) beat the Pirates (0-4).

SoftballGSL 4A/3AUniversity 11, Central Valley 6: Kaidyn Howard went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and the Titans (3-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Bears (2-2, 2-1). Ella Bendele went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for CV.

Mt. Spokane 15, North Central 0: Cassie Jay went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and the Wildcats (3-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-3, 0-3).

Mead 13, Ridgeline 0: Campbell Brose had two hits with an RBI and the Panthers (3-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-3, 0-3). Maggie Carvo and Quincy Coder had a hit apiece for Ridgeline.

Ferris 15, Gonzaga Prep 12: Emma Larue drove in two with two hits and the Saxons (1-2, 1-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-2, 1-2). Zoey Rastall added two hits and two RBIs for G-Prep. Donyelle Strauss knocked in three runs for Ferris.

NonleagueColton 24, Pullman 19: Kiya Soza went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (2-1) beat the Greyhounds (0-2). Taylor Cromie led Pullman with six hits and seven RBIs.

Riverside 12, West Valley 2: Olivia Oergel had two doubles and a single and three RBIs as the Rams (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-4). Karli Ingram had two hits for WV. Aden Berger had four hits with three doubles for Riverside.

Boys soccer GSL 2AWest Valley 1, Rogers 0: Rylan Allen scored and the Eagles (3-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (3-2, 0-1).

East Valley 2, Shadle Park 0: Carson Bly and Felix Ramirez scored and the Knights (2-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-3, 0-2)

Pullman 8, Clarkston 0: Carlens Dollin scored three goals and the visiting Greyhounds (5-1, 1-0) beat the Bantams (0-3, 0-1).

NEADeer Park 5, Riverside 1: Parker Russell scored four goals and the visiting Stags (2-0-0, 2-0) beat the Rams (2-1-0, 2-1). Mario Slizzori scored for Riverside.

Colville 2, Newport 0: Kaveh Farahmand and Aquiles Neel scored and the Crimson Hawks (1-2-0, 1-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-3-0, 0-3).

Boys tennis

Mead 7, Cheney 0: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Brett Lynd (Mea) def. Hunter Passey (Che) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Bryce Lynd/Charlie Ring (Mea) def. Aiden Flanary/Logan Konrad (Che) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls tennis





Mead 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. No. 1 singles- Lexie Mattox (Mea) def. Valerie Hanes (Che) 1-6, 5-7. No. 1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy/Rilee Lupton (Mea) def. Colleen Mckinnon/Angelica Goold (Che) 6-1 6-1.

University 7, Lewis and Clark 0: At University. No. 1 singles- Kailee Alteneder (Uni) def. Lauren Lubbe (LC) 6-1, 6-2. No 1. doubles- Sami Stachofsky/Allison Knight (Uni) def. Eleanor Plager/Allie Wiser (LC) 6-1, 6-2.