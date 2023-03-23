Trump slams Manhattan DA Bragg as an ‘animal’ as hush money indictment looms

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Former President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is “100% INNOCENT” in the Stormy Daniels hush money case and attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as an “animal.”

In his latest outburst, Trump accused Bragg of “carrying out the plans of the radical left lunatics” by investigating him for paying the porn star to keep quiet about their supposed sexual encounter in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

“He is (an) animal who just doesn’t care about right or wrong no matter how many people are hurt,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

Trump added that “everybody knows I’m 100% innocent,” without elaborating.

The grand jury isn’t expected to discuss Trump’s case Thursday, meaning any further action will likely not take place until Monday at the earliest.

In keeping with grand jury secrecy rules, prosecutors have not explained what, if anything, is causing a delay in deliberations.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump to appear before the grand jury, which he declined to do.

The former president sparked a flurry of speculation last weekend by falsely claiming he would be charged on Tuesday, which did not happen, then asked his supporters to “protest” his arrest.

He plans to hold a rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday night, which he is billing as the first rally of his 2024 White House comeback campaign.