Idaho unemployment rate falls again in February
March 24, 2023 Updated Fri., March 24, 2023 at 3:41 p.m.
Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped a tick to 2.6% for February after the Gem State posted a 2.7% rate in January.
Total employment increased by 2,237 to 932,971 as those who did not have work decreased by 556 to a total of 25,145, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
The unemployment rate was exactly the same in February 2022.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 1,100 to 845,100 in February.
The industry sectors with the greatest month-to-month gains included state government (4.7%); wholesale trade (2.2%), federal government (1.5%) and information (1.1%).
Industries with the greatest job declines in February were construction (-1.4%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (-1.3%).
Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.4% in January to 3.6% in February.
