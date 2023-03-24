The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jack Vigliotta carries home winning run in 8th for Ridgeline baseball

March 24, 2023 Updated Fri., March 24, 2023 at 9:43 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 4, University 3 (8): Jack Vigliotta singled and scored on an error in the eighth inning and the Falcons (2-3, 1-2) edged the visiting Titans (2-4, 0-3). Ridgeline scored three in the seventh, with an RBI single by Craig Anglesey, to force extra innings. Marco Longo had two hits and scored twice for U-Hi.

North Central 3, Central Valley 2: Spencer Mahn struck out 12 in a complete game and added a two-run double and the Wolfpack (1-3, 1-2) beat the visiting Bears (2-5, 2-1).

Cheney 12, Lewis and Clark 1: Quinn Hubbs struck out seven in a complete game and added two hits and the visiting Blackhawks (5-0, 3-0) beat the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) at Hart Field. Tyler Ashcroft had two hits for Cheney.

Mead 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: Cole Startin struck out 12 in a complete-game two-hitter and the visiting Panthers (2-4, 1-2) beat the Bullpups (3-3, 1-2). Grant Yost had a double and scored for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 12, Ferris 2: Ethan Keene drove in two runs with three hits and the Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) scored nine in the first inning and beat the visiting Saxons (2-3, 1-2). Caleb Calcut tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts for Mt. Spokane.

Softball

Cheney 10, Lewis and Clark 4: Mia Ashcroft had three hits with a double and the Blackhawks (2-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Olivia Boures had two hits with a homer for LC.

Riverside 20, Medical Lake 5: Adan Berger and Bree Waldron drove in four runs apiece, Emma Oergel homered and the Rams (4-0, 2-0) beat the Cardinals (4-2, 1-1) in a Northeast A game.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 5, North Central 0: Sam Garabedian scored two goals with one assist and the visiting Bullpups (4-3, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-1). Noah Jordan made five saves for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 2, Central Valley 1: Griffyn Rider and Isaiah Vakaloloma scored in the second half to lead the Falcons (3-1, 1-0) past the Bears (4-1, 0-1). Elijah Reeves scored for Central Valley.

Cheney 1, University 0: James Guske scored in the 52nd minute and the visiting Blackhawks (4-0, 1-0) beat the Titans (1-4, 0-1).

Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Theron Stevenson stood strong in goal for Mt. Spokane with 11 saves, before Luke Taigen scored in the 76th minute to send the Panthers (2-1-2, 1-0) over the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1).

Lewis and Clark 1, Ferris 0: Kingston Beznaiguia scored the winner in stoppage time and the Tigers (5-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-1, 0-1) at Hart Field.

