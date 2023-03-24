Prep roundup: Jack Vigliotta carries home winning run in 8th for Ridgeline baseball

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 4, University 3 (8): Jack Vigliotta singled and scored on an error in the eighth inning and the Falcons (2-3, 1-2) edged the visiting Titans (2-4, 0-3). Ridgeline scored three in the seventh, with an RBI single by Craig Anglesey, to force extra innings. Marco Longo had two hits and scored twice for U-Hi.

North Central 3, Central Valley 2: Spencer Mahn struck out 12 in a complete game and added a two-run double and the Wolfpack (1-3, 1-2) beat the visiting Bears (2-5, 2-1).

Cheney 12, Lewis and Clark 1: Quinn Hubbs struck out seven in a complete game and added two hits and the visiting Blackhawks (5-0, 3-0) beat the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) at Hart Field. Tyler Ashcroft had two hits for Cheney.

Mead 4, Gonzaga Prep 1: Cole Startin struck out 12 in a complete-game two-hitter and the visiting Panthers (2-4, 1-2) beat the Bullpups (3-3, 1-2). Grant Yost had a double and scored for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 12, Ferris 2: Ethan Keene drove in two runs with three hits and the Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) scored nine in the first inning and beat the visiting Saxons (2-3, 1-2). Caleb Calcut tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts for Mt. Spokane.

Softball

Cheney 10, Lewis and Clark 4: Mia Ashcroft had three hits with a double and the Blackhawks (2-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Olivia Boures had two hits with a homer for LC.

Riverside 20, Medical Lake 5: Adan Berger and Bree Waldron drove in four runs apiece, Emma Oergel homered and the Rams (4-0, 2-0) beat the Cardinals (4-2, 1-1) in a Northeast A game.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 5, North Central 0: Sam Garabedian scored two goals with one assist and the visiting Bullpups (4-3, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-1). Noah Jordan made five saves for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 2, Central Valley 1: Griffyn Rider and Isaiah Vakaloloma scored in the second half to lead the Falcons (3-1, 1-0) past the Bears (4-1, 0-1). Elijah Reeves scored for Central Valley.

Cheney 1, University 0: James Guske scored in the 52nd minute and the visiting Blackhawks (4-0, 1-0) beat the Titans (1-4, 0-1).

Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Theron Stevenson stood strong in goal for Mt. Spokane with 11 saves, before Luke Taigen scored in the 76th minute to send the Panthers (2-1-2, 1-0) over the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1).

Lewis and Clark 1, Ferris 0: Kingston Beznaiguia scored the winner in stoppage time and the Tigers (5-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-1, 0-1) at Hart Field.