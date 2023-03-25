The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

19-year-old arrested for stabbing 18-year-old at Post Falls house party, police say

March 25, 2023 Updated Sat., March 25, 2023 at 4:18 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Law enforcement arrested a 19-year-old man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old man last weekend at a house party in Post Falls.

Post Falls police announced Wednesday that it was looking to arrest Collin Scrimsher on suspicion of aggravated battery. Police said Friday that Scrimsher had been taken into custody.

The arrest stemmed from the early morning hours of March 18 when two males showed up to the party in masks and tried to force their way into the home in the 500 block of West 13th Avenue, police said in a news release.

A fight ensued and one of the masked people, Scrimsher, pulled a knife and stabbed the 18-year-old multiple times, police said. Scrimsher and the other male, who has not been charged, fled.

The teen was taken to Kootenai Health and was in stable condition Wednesday. The Kootenai County Jail roster indicated Saturday that Scrimsher’s bond is $500,000.

