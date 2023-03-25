Live updates: Gonzaga, Connecticut clash in Elite Eight round of NCAA Tournament

From staff reports

First half

13:30 – UC 13, GU 8: Timme makes a pair of baskets, but is called for a travel at the first media timeout. Sanogo leads the Huskies with six points and three rebounds.

Timme practicing his patience as a virtue pic.twitter.com/ndDt78KRvW — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 26, 2023

16:20 – UC 6, GU 2: Zags start 1 of 8 from the field, as Bolton misses a 3-pointer badly.

19:32 – UC 0, GU 0: Huskies miss their first attempt after winning the jump, and the Zags miss a pair inside, before Watson is called for a foul in transition.

Pregame – Tip time has been pushed back to 5:59 p.m. on TBS. Saturday’s early game saw Florida Atlantic beat Kansas State 79-76 in Madison Square Garden.

The Owls advance to their first Final Four and will play tomorrow’s winner of San Diego State and Creighton, which will also be the first Final Four for either team.

Pregame

One game from Houston.

Gonzaga and Connecticut meet in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena tonight, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Tipoff is set for approximately 5:49 p.m., with the broadcast on TBS.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (31-5) are fresh off a thrilling 79-76 win over UCLA. The Zags came back from a double digit deficit for the second straight game and Julian Strawther made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The fourth-seeded Huskies (28-8) rolled past Arkansas 88-65 in the Sweet 16 and pulled away from Saint Mary’s 70-55 in the Round of 32, after trailing at halftime.

UConn swept its nonconference schedule, reaching the No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25. Things turned for the Huskies in Big East play, losing 5 of 6 in late December and January.

UConn recovered to finish fourth in the conference with a 13-7 Big East record and went on to lose to Marquette in the conference tournament championship.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Red-hot UConn team awaits Gonzaga with Final Four berth on the line LAS VEGAS – The Gonzaga and Connecticut teams clashing in Saturday's Elite Eight game at T-Mobile Arena were in the same city, and very different places within their individual seasons, five months ago while competing at the PK85, held over four days at the Moda Center during Thanksgiving week.

Key matchup: UConn forward Adama Sanogo embracing chance to prove himself against Gonzaga's Drew Timme LAS VEGAS – Adama Sanogo's UConn teammates believe there was a correlation between comments made by Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett prior to a second-round NCAA Tournament game and the 24-point, eight-rebound outing the junior forward delivered a day later in a 70-55 win over the Gaels.

