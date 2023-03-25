NCAA women’s notebook: No. 1 South Carolina runs past UCLA to reach NCAA Elite Eight

Tribune News Service

The No. 1 Gamecocks are staying in Greenville, and moving on to the Elite Eight.

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team defeated UCLA, 59-43, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks move on to the Elite Eight round of March Madness, where they will face Maryland on Monday.

Saturday’s first half was a struggle for both offenses, with both teams thriving defensively.

South Carolina limited the production of UCLA’s Charisma Osbourne and Kiki Rice, who shot a combined 2 of 6 in the first half. Senior guards Brea Beal and Zia Cooke took on the responsibility of guarding those two.

The Bruins played sagging defense against South Carolina in hopes to force outside jumpers. The Gamecocks shot just 2 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half. Beal knocked down both of those makes.

The rebounding battle helped the Gamecocks throughout the game, as they recovered many of their own offensive misses. The height disparity made it difficult on UCLA to keep up on the glass.

South Carolina’s third-quarter offense was much more efficient. The team shot 9 of 14 in that period and outscored the Bruins by 10 points.

Maryland women’s basketball surges past Notre Dame

Sweetness gave way to joy for Maryland women’s basketball.

For the first time in eight years, the No. 2 seed Terps turned a Sweet 16 appearance into an Elite Eight date, defeating No. 3 seed Notre Dame, 76-59, in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Saturday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Sophomore shooting guard Shyanne Sellers scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half and racked up eight assists, five rebounds and three steals as Maryland (28-6) outscored the Fighting Irish 45-27 in the second half. Senior shooting guard Diamond Miller scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half and added five rebounds, four steals and two assists, senior shooting guard Lavender Briggs scored nine of her 12 points in the latter stanza and senior shooting guard Abby Meyers finished with 11 points and four steals.

With four assists between Sellers and Miller, the duo contributed to 84.4% of the team’s production in the last two quarters.

“I know personally for me, obviously, and yes, definitely Shy, we started out very slow,” Miller said. “It took us for real-for real the second half for us to pick it up.”

The Terps collected their first victory in the Sweet 16 since March 28, 2015, when that squad, a No. 1 seed at the time, beat No. 4 seed Duke, 65-55, in Spokane, Wash. They ended a run of three consecutive losses in the Sweet 16.

“It’s just exciting,” Sellers said. “Obviously, it’s fun to be a part of, but just doing it with a great coaching staff and great teammates is always the best part.”

Maryland will play in its first NCAA Tournament regional final since March 30, 2015, when that squad defeated No. 2 seed Tennessee, 58-48. It will face No. 1 overall seed and reigning national champion South Carolina (35-0) — a 59-43 winner over No. 4 seed UCLA in the other regional semifinal — on Monday at 7 p.m.

Ohio State women’s basketball upsets UConn

Ohio State women’s basketball won its biggest game in 30 years on Saturday by knocking off a modern dynasty for the first time.

The Buckeyes beat Connecticut 73-61 in Seattle to advance to their first Elite Eight since 1993. They did that after losing to the Huskies the first six times they played by an average of 26 points. The first loss came in 2010. The most recent came in 2019 by 11 points, which was a sign of progress.

This was a breakthrough.

UConn had made 14 straight Final Fours. Ohio State hasn’t made one since 1993. But in this game, the Buckeyes rattled the Huskies with their press, forcing 25 turnovers. They got dominant performances from freshman Cotie McMahon (23 points, 5 rebounds) and senior Jacy Sheldon (17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists.)

Once the Buckeyes got rolling, UConn couldn’t find a rhythm. Ohio State trailed 10-2 after the first 4:43 of the game, but cut that lead to 17-15 by the end of the first quarter. Once Ohio State took the lead on a McMahon 3-pointer with 8:46 left in the second quarter, UConn never led again. Once Ohio State extended the lead to double digits later in the second quarter, the Huskies never got closer than five points.

The Buckeyes (28-7) are one of three Big Ten teams in the Elite Eight, joining Iowa and Maryland. That was a meat grinder of a conference this season, which the Buckeyes found out after starting the season 19-0 and reaching No. 2 in the nation. They finished fourth in the conference at 12-6, but they did most of that with Sheldon sidelined by injury.

When she returned in early March, the Buckeyes knew they’d be at their best, and that would give them a chance. As 10-point underdogs, they took advantage Saturday.