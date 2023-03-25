Spokane Chiefs lose shootout to Tri-City Americans in season finale

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The worst season in franchise history came to an end Saturday night for the Spokane Chiefs, and it took an overtime and a shootout to get there.

Lukas Dragicevic was the lone goal scorer in the shootout, giving the Tri-City Americans a 2-1 victory in front of 10,541 fans at the Arena.

Dragicevic, whose father Milan played parts of two seasons for the Chiefs more than 30 years ago, scored in the fifth round of the shootout after four of his teammates and five Chiefs skaters came up empty.

Tri-City moves on to face the Prince George Cougars in the Western Hockey League playoffs, while the Chiefs are left to pack up, decompress and eventually gear up for next season.

The Chiefs finish with just 40 points in the standings, seven points behind the next-worst season in franchise history (1998-99). This also marks the end of the careers of 20-year-olds Raegan Wiles, Mac Gross and Cade Hayes.

The Chiefs could have folded with nothing to play for, but it was apparent the team wanted to win in front of a sellout crowd.

“For a team that’s getting ready for the playoffs and a team that’s ending their season, I thought there was a lot of intensity and both goalies were really good,” Spokane head coach Ryan Smith said. “It was probably a fair result as far as going to overtime and a shootout.”

Kooper Gizowski put Spokane ahead 1-0 at 8:28 of the first. Defenseman Brayden Crampton picked up the puck in the neutral zone and instead of dumping it in the corner, he shot it right on net. The puck bounced off Tri-City goaltender Nick Avakyan and right out to the slot where Gizowski picked it up and scored.

The Chiefs and goaltender Cooper Michaluk played fantastic defense until Parker Bell was left unaccounted for in front of the net. Bell took a pass from Adam Mechura and put it past Michaluk at 16:39 of the second to tie the game at one.

The Chiefs and Americans traded chances the rest of the way but couldn’t find the game-winning goal.

“I thought we turned away some opportunities to throw some pucks on the net and generate some more offense,” Smith said. “But we defended well and only gave up the one goal. There’s lots of positives from that game and it’s unfortunate when you get to a shootout and just can’t find the back of the net.”

Wiles, Gross and Hayes were recognized by the team and the crowd before and after the game, with the team staying out on the ice well after the final horn to thank the fans, congratulate their 20-year-olds and take one last team picture.

Smith admired the leadership his three overagers provided in a difficult season with such a young team. The Chiefs had five 16-year-olds and two 15-year-olds dressed Saturday.

“It’s a hard way to end your career,” Smith said. “The example they set and the tone they set with their demeanor with how they approach each day….they all have leadership abilities going forward.”

In a rebuilding year, the Chiefs’ players could have put it on cruise control until the end. But Smith saw a team dedicated to working on their craft and developing.

“Everybody came to work, nobody complained and nobody asked to get out, and that’s a credit to our guys,” he said.

The Chiefs will watch the playoffs from home for the first time since the 2016-17 season and will have about five months to prepare for the 2023-24 season.