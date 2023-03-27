Deputies arrest two men after Deer Park standoff involving four children

A man and his father were arrested in Deer Park Sunday night after a standoff involving four children, deputies said.

Deputies initially responded to a domestic violence incident at a residence on the 500 block of A Street in Deer Park at about 8:10 p.m., the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

A woman said 30-year-old Colby H. Sellers damaged her vehicle after an argument where he accused her of cheating on him. She also told deputies that Sellers was inside an RV with four of her children and his father, 52-year-old Christopher L. Sellers, the sheriff’s office said. Several firearms were also inside of the RV, she said.

Deputies commanded the two men to release the children and surrender, but both refused and instead yelled from the RV that the deputies were trespassing. Deputies told the two that they needed to release the children or it would be considered a hostage situation, the sheriff’s office said.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and air support units then made their way to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

One child was released unharmed after about 25 minutes from the deputies’ first commands. The other three children were released about 15 minutes later. Both men eventually surrendered about two hours after that.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of four counts of unlawful imprisonment. Colby Sellers was also arrested on suspicion of one count of malicious mischief in the second degree.

The two were listed as released from the Spokane County jail on Monday night.