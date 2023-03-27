Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Julian Strawther named to West Region All-Tournament team

Two Gonzaga players were named to the West Region All-Tournament team, announced two days after the Bulldogs bowed out of the NCAA Tournament with a 82-54 loss to UConn.

Drew Timme and Julian Strawther were both named to the five-man team, along with UConn forward Adama Sanogo, UConn guard Jordan Hawkins and UCLA wing Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Timme scored 97 points over four games against Grand Canyon, TCU, UCLA and UConn, averaging 24.2 points in his final NCAA Tournament. The senior forward closed the tournament with a pair of double-doubles, erupting for 36 points and 13 rebounds in a Sweet 16 win over UCLA and scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds in the Elite Eight against UConn.

Gonzaga’s all-time scoring leader finished 41 of 72 from the field over the four games, had 37 rebounds and totaled 14 assists. He also finished 13 of 22 from the free throw line.

Strawther scored in double figures all four games, averaging 16.2 points and 8.7 rebounds. The junior wing opened the tournament with a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double against Grand Canyon, making 9 of 15 shots from the field, 3 of 6 from the 3-point line and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Playing in his hometown of Las Vegas, Strawther made the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in the UCLA game to send the Zags to the Elite Eight. Strawther finished the 79-76 win with 16 points and 10 rebounds.