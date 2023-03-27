Prep roundup: Emma LaRue hits for cycle, grand slam in Ferris softball win; Willow Almquist homers for Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Ferris 34, North Central 15: Emma LaRue went 5 for 5 and hit for the cycle with a grand slam and nine RBIs and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 2-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-4, 0-4). Katelin Terry went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs for Ferris. Hadasa Johnathan had two hits, runs and RBIs for NC.

University 6, Mead 5: Natalie Singer drove home a run with a triple and the Titans (4-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-4, 3-1). Kaidyn Howard drove in a run and struck out four in a complete game for U-Hi. Campbell Brose knocked in two runs with two doubles for Mead.

Cheney 13, Ridgeline 3: Maya De La Cruz went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (3-3, 3-1) beat the Falcons (0-4, 0-4). Del La Cruz struck out five in a complete game. Savannah Smith went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 18, Gonzaga Prep 9: Izzy Heister knocked in six runs with a home run and two singles and the visiting Tigers (1-3, 1-3) beat the Bullpups (1-3, 1-3). Olivia Boures had three hits, including a triple, and had six RBIs for LC. Emma DeLeon drove in two runs for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 29, Central Valley 4: Willow Almquist homered and tripled among three hits and drove in six runs and the visiting Wildcats (5-1, 4-0) beat the Bears (2-3, 2-2). Jessica Waters also homered with four RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Sierra Fischer hit a double and drove in two runs for CV.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 0: Cyrille Wangama scored the first of three second-half goals and the visiting Tigers (6-1, 2-0) beat the Blackhawks (6-1, 1-1). Asher Steer and Hank Bishopp added markers for LC.

Ferris 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Eli Ledgerwood scored an insurance marker in the 63rd minute and the Saxons (5-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-5, 0-2). Gavin Wunsch scored in the 78th minute for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 6, North Central 1: Landon Lee scored twice and the Falcons (4-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-5, 1-2). Adrian Ferrasse scored a late goal for NC.

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Rocky Wells, Anthony Vang and Ryan Taigan scored and the Panthers (3-1-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Bears (4-2-0, 0-2). Wes Starley had a pair of assists for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 4, University 0: Andre Layman scored twice, Noah Jordan made four saves and the Bullpups (5-3, 2-0) blanked the Titans (1-6, 0-2). Phoniex Sandbo and Aiden Sanders added goals for G-Prep.

Baseball

Rogers 7, Kettle Falls 6: Jackson Abels went 4 for 4 and the Pirates (1-4) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague game. Owen Norden added two hits with two RBIs for Rogers.

Boys tennis

Riverside 4, Deer Park 1: At Riverside. No. 1 Singles- Pablo Iza (Riv) def. Lucas Neumiller 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles- Carter Thomas/Andrew Trochta (Riv) def. Isaac Lee/Christian Kortness 6-0, 6-1.

Medical Lake 3, Freeman 2: At Freeman. No. 1 Singles- Josh Burt (ML) def. Johnny Chadduck 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles- Jayden Lentz/Colin MacPhillips (Fre) def. Mason Salko/Brody Rector 6-4, 6-2.

Girls tennis

Deer Park 3, Riverside 2: At Riverside. No. 1 Singles- Ava VanVeen (DP) def. Kaylie Johnson 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Heidi Baldwin/ET Tobaden (Riv) def. Sawyer Barton/Amara Marshall 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Freeman 4, Medical Lake 1: At Freeman. No.1 Singles- Isabelle Rhoads (ML) def. Lilly Nelson 6-1, 6-2. No.1 Doubles- Lillian Truitt/Maris Vernon (Fre) def. Lilli Barnes/Adamary Martinez 6-0, 7-5.