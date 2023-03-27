The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
32°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Emma LaRue hits for cycle, grand slam in Ferris softball win; Willow Almquist homers for Mt. Spokane

March 27, 2023 Updated Mon., March 27, 2023 at 9:19 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

Ferris 34, North Central 15: Emma LaRue went 5 for 5 and hit for the cycle with a grand slam and nine RBIs and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 2-2) beat the Wolfpack (0-4, 0-4). Katelin Terry went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs for Ferris. Hadasa Johnathan had two hits, runs and RBIs for NC.

University 6, Mead 5: Natalie Singer drove home a run with a triple and the Titans (4-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-4, 3-1). Kaidyn Howard drove in a run and struck out four in a complete game for U-Hi. Campbell Brose knocked in two runs with two doubles for Mead.

Cheney 13, Ridgeline 3: Maya De La Cruz went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (3-3, 3-1) beat the Falcons (0-4, 0-4). Del La Cruz struck out five in a complete game. Savannah Smith went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 18, Gonzaga Prep 9: Izzy Heister knocked in six runs with a home run and two singles and the visiting Tigers (1-3, 1-3) beat the Bullpups (1-3, 1-3). Olivia Boures had three hits, including a triple, and had six RBIs for LC. Emma DeLeon drove in two runs for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 29, Central Valley 4: Willow Almquist homered and tripled among three hits and drove in six runs and the visiting Wildcats (5-1, 4-0) beat the Bears (2-3, 2-2). Jessica Waters also homered with four RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Sierra Fischer hit a double and drove in two runs for CV.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 0: Cyrille Wangama scored the first of three second-half goals and the visiting Tigers (6-1, 2-0) beat the Blackhawks (6-1, 1-1). Asher Steer and Hank Bishopp added markers for LC.

Ferris 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Eli Ledgerwood scored an insurance marker in the 63rd minute and the Saxons (5-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-5, 0-2). Gavin Wunsch scored in the 78th minute for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 6, North Central 1: Landon Lee scored twice and the Falcons (4-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-5, 1-2). Adrian Ferrasse scored a late goal for NC.

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Rocky Wells, Anthony Vang and Ryan Taigan scored and the Panthers (3-1-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Bears (4-2-0, 0-2). Wes Starley had a pair of assists for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 4, University 0: Andre Layman scored twice, Noah Jordan made four saves and the Bullpups (5-3, 2-0) blanked the Titans (1-6, 0-2). Phoniex Sandbo and Aiden Sanders added goals for G-Prep.

Baseball

Rogers 7, Kettle Falls 6: Jackson Abels went 4 for 4 and the Pirates (1-4) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague game. Owen Norden added two hits with two RBIs for Rogers.

Boys tennis

Riverside 4, Deer Park 1: At Riverside. No. 1 Singles- Pablo Iza (Riv) def. Lucas Neumiller 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles- Carter Thomas/Andrew Trochta (Riv) def. Isaac Lee/Christian Kortness 6-0, 6-1.

Medical Lake 3, Freeman 2: At Freeman. No. 1 Singles- Josh Burt (ML) def. Johnny Chadduck 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles- Jayden Lentz/Colin MacPhillips (Fre) def. Mason Salko/Brody Rector 6-4, 6-2.

Girls tennis

Deer Park 3, Riverside 2: At Riverside. No. 1 Singles- Ava VanVeen (DP) def. Kaylie Johnson 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Heidi Baldwin/ET Tobaden (Riv) def. Sawyer Barton/Amara Marshall 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Freeman 4, Medical Lake 1: At Freeman. No.1 Singles- Isabelle Rhoads (ML) def. Lilly Nelson 6-1, 6-2. No.1 Doubles- Lillian Truitt/Maris Vernon (Fre) def. Lilli Barnes/Adamary Martinez 6-0, 7-5.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories