Spokane police arrest man after hit-and-run that pinned victim
March 27, 2023 Updated Mon., March 27, 2023 at 12:56 p.m.
Spokane police arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run on Saturday that left a victim with severe injuries last week.
Michael R. Cotter, 72, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. Cotter was identified and arrested thanks to a citizen’s tip, Spokane police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Illinois Avenue at about 4 p.m. on March 23 to a report that a person trying to jump start a vehicle was pinned between two vehicles after a vehicle struck him. The victim required immediate hospitalization.
Cotter is said to have fled the scene in an older white truck.
He is being held on $15,000 bond.
