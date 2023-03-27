The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police arrest man after hit-and-run that pinned victim

March 27, 2023 Updated Mon., March 27, 2023 at 12:56 p.m.

Spokane police arrested 72-year-old Michael R. Cotter on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
Spokane police arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run on Saturday that left a victim with severe injuries last week.

Michael R. Cotter, 72, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. Cotter was identified and arrested thanks to a citizen’s tip, Spokane police said in a news release. 

Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Illinois Avenue at about 4 p.m. on March 23 to a report that a person trying to jump start a vehicle was pinned between two vehicles after a vehicle struck him. The victim required immediate hospitalization.

Cotter is said to have fled the scene in an older white truck.

He is being held on $15,000 bond. 

